Live Title 3

Elevate your live content with a clean, transparent title overlay designed for streams, broadcasts, and webinars. This minimal motion title doubles as a versatile lower‑third and call‑out graphic, featuring geometric lines, a compact badge layout, and smooth, professional animation. Customize the headline, font, and colors to match your brand, then overlay it on any footage thanks to the alpha channel. Ideal for YouTube, social, and professional live productions, it delivers instant clarity without visual clutter.