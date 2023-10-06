Property Title 1

Create polished real estate titles in seconds. This minimal, modern lower third overlays seamlessly on footage with a clean property icon, bold headline, and optional subtitle. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your branding and elevate property tours, listing videos, and market updates. The transparent background keeps your visuals in focus while the refined motion adds professional impact. Perfect for agents, brokers, developers, and content creators who want a sleek, on-brand title overlay without the hassle.