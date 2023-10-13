Property Title 6

Design polished, modern real estate titles in seconds. This minimal motion title and lower third overlay features a clean skyline icon, bold headline, and a neat subtitle reveal—perfect for property tours, agent intros, and listing videos. Fully customizable fonts, colors, and text let you match your brand effortlessly. The transparent alpha channel makes it easy to place over any footage for professional results on YouTube, social media, or ads. Elevate your property marketing with a refined, easy-to-use title overlay.