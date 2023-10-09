Property Title 5

Elevate your property videos with a clean, transparent lower third designed for agents and brokers. This minimal motion title features a line-drawn building icon, a bold name field, and a clear subtitle for roles or credentials. Smooth outline and typewriter animations keep the look modern and professional, perfect for walkthroughs, listings, interviews, and YouTube content. Easily adjust fonts and colors to match your brand and drop it over any footage thanks to the transparent background. A polished, versatile overlay that makes your real estate identity stand out.