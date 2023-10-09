Property Title 8

Elevate property videos with a clean, professional lower third. This minimal, flat-design motion title features a line‑drawn building icon, a bold name line, and a clear subtitle—perfect for real estate tours, listings, and branding. It’s a transparent overlay, so it sits smoothly over any footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand, then export polished results fast. Ideal for agents, brokers, developers, and property marketers who need modern, on-brand titles that look great across platforms.