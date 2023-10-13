Property Title 9
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
95exports
Create polished real estate titles with a clean, minimal lower third. This transparent overlay features a monoline house icon, a bold name line with an animated underline, and a sliding panel for a role or descriptor. Enjoy smooth, typewriter-style text animation, modern flat design, and easy controls for fonts and colors. Perfect for property tours, agent intros, or branded market updates, this motion title elevates your videos while staying elegant and unobtrusive.
Pack (9)
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