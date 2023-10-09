Property Title 4

Elevate property videos with a clean, transparent title overlay tailored to real estate. This minimal, geometric design draws a refined building icon with smooth outline reveals and adds a sleek underline accent beneath your headline and tagline. It works perfectly as a motion title, lower third, or subtle intro over footage. Customize fonts and colors to match your branding and deliver a polished, professional look across listings, tours, and architectural showcases—all with crisp, modern motion.