Property Title 7

Elevate your property videos with a clean, modern lower-third title designed for real estate branding. This transparent motion title features a bold headline with a secondary tagline and an animated underline accent, paired with a simple house icon. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and create professional overlays for listings, tours, and market updates. The calm, neutral pacing keeps the focus on your content while adding a polished, consistent identity to your videos. Perfect for agents, brokers, developers, and property marketers seeking a crisp, minimal look.