Property Title 3

Elevate your property videos with a clean, modern lower third designed for real estate branding. This minimal motion title features a stylized house outline, crisp typography, and a sleek banner for your subtitle. It renders on a transparent background, so it overlays perfectly on walkthroughs, listings, and interviews. Quickly customize fonts, colors, and copy to match your brand. Ideal for agents, brokerages, and developers looking for polished on-screen identification across social clips, YouTube, and presentations.