Property Title 2

Design polished real estate titles in seconds. This minimal motion title features a clean line-art roof icon, smooth write-on animation, and typewriter text for your headline and subtitle. Customize fonts, text colors, and accent line colors to match your branding. With a transparent background, it overlays seamlessly on property tours, listing videos, and agency promos. Perfect for agents, brokers, and realty marketers seeking a modern, professional look that’s easy to edit and fast to publish.