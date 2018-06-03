Fantastic Planet Logo Reveal

Launch your brand with a vibrant neon logo intro. A glowing planet sphere forms at center, radiating colorful bursts and orbiting accents before settling into a clean, centered logo with space for your tagline and link. This geometric, minimal design blends glossy highlights with bold neon hues for an energetic yet refined look. Perfect for intros and outros, it’s quick to edit and versatile for modern brands, creators, and channels. Swap in your logo, adjust colors, and go live with a polished, memorable reveal that stands out on dark backgrounds.