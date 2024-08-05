en
Sonic Spectrum Visualizer - Square
Created by S_WorX
10exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Immerse yourself in the rhythm with our Sonic Spectrum Visualizer, a music visualizer that transforms your tracks into high-tech, visual masterpieces. Perfect for electronic beats or any genre looking for that extra oomph, this template lets you customize images, text, fonts, and colors to align with your musical style. Craft ready-to-publish videos that resonate with your audience and bring your sound to life.
