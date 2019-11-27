Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Misty Opener - Original - Poster image

Misty Opener

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
820exports
rating
Craft a cinematic logo reveal wrapped in atmospheric fog and dramatic light. This 3D motion graphics ident features glossy highlights, lens flares, and volumetric beams that build suspense before unveiling your brand. Ideal as an intro or outro, it keeps the scene minimal and focused for maximum impact. Easily customize the logo, adjust the fog hue to match your brand, and pair it with your own soundtrack. Whether for YouTube, product teasers, or professional reels, this elegant, high-contrast animation delivers a bold, memorable first impression.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us