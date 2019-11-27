Misty Opener

Craft a cinematic logo reveal wrapped in atmospheric fog and dramatic light. This 3D motion graphics ident features glossy highlights, lens flares, and volumetric beams that build suspense before unveiling your brand. Ideal as an intro or outro, it keeps the scene minimal and focused for maximum impact. Easily customize the logo, adjust the fog hue to match your brand, and pair it with your own soundtrack. Whether for YouTube, product teasers, or professional reels, this elegant, high-contrast animation delivers a bold, memorable first impression.