Shape Glitch Logo

Create a crisp, modern logo reveal with clean geometric shapes and punchy motion. This minimal flat-design ident assembles your mark with sliding panels, lines, and bold forms, then lands on a centered logo with a tagline. It’s fast, energetic, and versatile—ideal for intros and outros across channels. Easily adjust background and accent colors, keep original logo colors, swap the logo/image, and refine tagline placement to match your brand. If you need a sleek, shape-driven logo animation that delivers instant impact, this template gets you there in seconds.