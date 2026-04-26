ShapeShock

Make your brand pop with a fast, energetic logo animation. This stomp‑driven design uses bold, flat geometric shapes, vibrant color blocks, and snappy transitions to build anticipation and land on your logo with a clean tagline. Easily customize colors, logo treatment and fonts to match your identity. Perfect as a quick intro or outro for social, YouTube, promos, and reels. The minimal layout keeps focus on your mark while playful motion and particle accents add polish. Export a high‑impact logo reveal that’s sleek, modern, and impossible to ignore.