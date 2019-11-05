Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitchy Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Glitchy Horizontal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Glitch artifacts
817exports
rating
Create a striking brand moment with a neon glitch logo animation built for intros and outros. Bold typography, scanlines, and digital distortion frame your logo, tagline, and website in a centered, high-contrast layout. Tweak colors for background and effects to match your identity, and switch fonts for the perfect tone. The energetic motion, RGB split accents, and constant texture give a modern tech edge that fits gaming, streaming, and digital-first brands. Fast to customize and ready for multiple aspect ratios, this template delivers an eye-catching reveal every time.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us