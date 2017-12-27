Sketcher
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Give your brand a crafted touch with a clean, hand-drawn logo reveal. This minimal logo animation sketches your mark onto a textured paper backdrop, then holds with a crisp tagline—ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, add your tagline and pick your font for a polished, on-brand finish. The relaxed pacing and subtle vignette keep focus on your identity while the scribble and brush-stroke textures add character. A simple, modern way to showcase your logo with style and clarity.
Similar templates
Best of Skvifi