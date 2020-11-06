Snowflake Logo

Celebrate the season with a clean, flat logo reveal built from a snowflake and gentle snowfall. This minimal holiday ident is perfect for intros and outros, seasonal branding, and social posts. Drop in your logo, add a short tagline, and adjust background, snow, shape, and text colors to match your brand. Smooth, cozy motion and a centered composition keep focus on your mark while delivering unmistakable winter vibes. Fast to customize and easy to use—produce polished festive branding in minutes.