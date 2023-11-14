Boxed Typography 1

Bring impact to your videos with a bold, minimal motion title designed for kinetic typography. This transparent overlay features a pill-shaped box, energetic bounce easing, and smooth slide transitions that spotlight your message. Easily customize headline and subline text, switch fonts, and adjust colors and shadow for your brand. Perfect for intros, chapters, or on-screen emphasis, it keeps focus on clean, legible type. Add polished, professional titles to any footage in seconds and keep your edits fast, flexible, and on-brand.