Boxed Typography 8

Make your words the star with this bold kinetic motion title. Designed for minimal, modern edits, it features oversized typography, smooth bounce motion, and clean pill-shaped highlights. The transparent background makes it perfect as a centered title or a refined lower third over your footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and shadow options to match any brand or project. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, or on-screen identifiers where clarity and impact matter. If you want a fast, stylish, and versatile title overlay that looks great everywhere, this template delivers.