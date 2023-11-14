Make your message impossible to miss with bold kinetic typography. Boxed Typography 4 delivers stacked headlines, boxed word highlights, and punchy bounce motion in a clean, minimalist layout. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, interstitials, and chapter cards. Easily customize fonts, text and box colors, and optional shadow to match your brand. The snappy, energetic pacing keeps viewers engaged and your titles unmistakably clear. Ideal for YouTube, social edits, and fast-paced promos where big type says it all.