Boxed Typography 7

Give your videos instant impact with a bold, minimal motion title built around kinetic typography. This transparent overlay features a large headline and a smaller supporting line, revealed by sleek rounded banners and punchy bounce timing. Easily customize fonts, text colors, box colors, and subtle effects to match your brand. Use it as a powerful intro, outro, or chapter card for YouTube, social content, and promos. Designed for clarity, punch, and fast workflow, it’s the perfect way to spotlight your message with clean, modern style.