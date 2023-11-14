Boxed Typography 3

Create attention-grabbing titles with bold, kinetic typography and a clean, minimal look. This transparent motion title features stacked lines inside a rounded box, dynamic slide-ins, and satisfying bounce settles. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, promos, and overlays across YouTube and social content. Easily customize your font, colors, and effects to match your brand or project. The straightforward layout keeps your message front and center while crisp motion delivers impact. Make strong statements fast with a polished, versatile title that drops seamlessly over any footage.