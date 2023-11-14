Boxed Typography 6

Create striking titles in seconds with a bold, minimal motion title overlay. This kinetic typography design stacks your words in clean, rounded boxes and reveals them with energetic bounce and slick slide-ins. It’s fully customizable—adjust fonts and colors to match your brand, then drop the transparent overlay onto any footage. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or callouts when you need big, readable text that commands attention. Fast, clean, and modern for YouTube, promos, or social content.