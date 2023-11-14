Boxed Typography 2
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1Kexports
Make your message impossible to miss with bold, kinetic typography. This transparent motion title overlay stacks large words inside clean rounded boxes and animates them with lively bounce for instant impact. The minimal, flat design keeps focus on your headline while blob-like wipes add dynamic transitions. Easily customize fonts, colors, and copy to match any brand or project. Perfect for intros, section openers, and quick callouts where clarity and punch matter.
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