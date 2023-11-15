Boxed Typography 9

Inject impact into your videos with a bold kinetic motion title built for oversized typography. This transparent overlay features diagonal, rounded rectangular bands that slide in with energetic bounce, perfect for clean minimal branding or quick intros. Customize fonts, colors, and subtle effects to match your style and stand out instantly. With three editable lines and modern, typography-led motion, it’s ideal for headlines, callouts, chapters, and more. Fast to edit, easy to read, and designed to grab attention wherever your content lives.