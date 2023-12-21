Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Duotone Title 1 - Original - Poster image

Duotone Title 1

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Minimal
Kinetic typography
Title sequence
2.7Kexports
rating
Create striking, modern typographic openers with this bold duotone motion title. Designed for clarity and impact, it features energetic kinetic typography, clean flat design, and a transparent background for easy overlay on footage. Large letterforms rotate and slide in with crisp, fluid motion, perfect for intros, section headers, and quick promos. Easily customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand. The layout emphasizes readability and rhythm, while diagonal accents add dynamism. Deliver professional results fast with a minimalist aesthetic that keeps attention exactly where you want it—on your message.
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Duotone Title 8
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Duotone Title 8 Original theme video
Duotone Title 9
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Duotone Title 9 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us