Duotone Title 2

Make your message pop with a bold duotone motion title. This transparent overlay features kinetic typography, energetic slide-ins, and a clean, minimal design that works perfectly for intros, captions, and social content. Easily edit text, colors, and typography settings to match your brand. The lively wiggle settle adds character without clutter, and the streamlined layout keeps focus where it matters: your words. Fast to customize and great for editors who need impact with efficiency.