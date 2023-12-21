Duotone Title 9

Make your message pop with a bold, duotone kinetic title designed as a transparent overlay. This modern, minimal, type-led animation delivers playful, energetic motion that works over any footage. Customize text, choose your colors, and adjust font and spacing to match your brand. A subtle wiggle and angled text moves keep attention on your headline, ideal for intros, chapter openers, or quick callouts. Clean flat design and oversized typography guarantee legibility on social and broadcast. Drop it over your video and you’re ready to go.