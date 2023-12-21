Duotone Title 5

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold duotone motion title. This clean, minimal kinetic typography overlay features transparent alpha, so it sits perfectly over footage or solid backgrounds. Customize the text, font, sizing, spacing, and colors to match your brand. Snappy slide-ins and smooth fades deliver an energetic, modern feel that works for intros, captions, title cards, and social videos. Easy to edit and quick to render, it’s a versatile choice for creators who value clarity, impact, and speed.