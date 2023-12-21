Duotone Title 8
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1Kexports
Make your message pop with a bold, minimal motion title. This transparent duotone overlay features energetic slide-ins and subtle bounce for a crisp, contemporary look. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, and social overlays on YouTube and beyond. Easily customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to match your brand. The clean, flat design keeps attention on your words while the motion adds punch. Add it to any footage for instant impact and consistent style.
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