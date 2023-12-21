Duotone Title 3

Make your message stand out with a bold, minimal motion title designed for transparent overlays. This kinetic typography template features stacked lines, clean duotone styling, and smooth staggered reveals. Customize fonts, sizes, leading, and colors for each line to match your brand. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, promos, and social content, it drops seamlessly over footage without blocking the scene. Easy to edit and fast to render, it delivers instant clarity, impact, and modern design.