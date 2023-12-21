Duotone Title 7

Make your message impossible to miss with this bold kinetic typography title. Designed as a transparent overlay, it drops cleanly onto any footage. The minimal, duotone look and energetic motion let your headline take center stage. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, line spacing, colors, and timing to match your brand. Perfect for intros, punchy callouts, and section openers across social, YouTube, and presentations. Fast to edit and striking in motion, this title turns simple words into an attention-grabbing statement.