Duotone Title 6

Make your message impossible to miss with a bold, minimal motion title. This duotone, kinetic-typography overlay features a striking headline reveal with an accent sweep and optional wiggle for extra energy. It’s ideal for intros, punchy overlays, promos, and social content. Customize fonts, colors, and timing to fit your brand, then export with a transparent background for seamless compositing over footage. Modern, flat design keeps the focus on your words while delivering high-impact clarity.