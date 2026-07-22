Line Lumina 1

Bring your message to life with a clean, minimal typewriter motion title. This transparent overlay types your headline on screen with a blinking cursor, subtle sparkles, and optional word highlights for emphasis. Easily customize fonts, sizes, line spacing, and colors to match any brand or theme. Perfect for quotes, intros, chapter cards, and social clips, it drops over any footage without blocking the scene. Simple, elegant, and highly legible—deliver crisp titles that feel modern and purposeful.