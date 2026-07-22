Line Lumina 7

Bring quotes to life with a clean, transparent motion title built around a smooth typewriter effect and a sliding word highlight. This minimalist overlay keeps the focus on your message, making it perfect for intros, reels, chapters, and social posts. Easily adjust fonts, sizes, and colors to match any brand or mood. The centered composition and refined motion ensure readability on any background. Add your line, pick your style, and export a polished, professional quote card in seconds.