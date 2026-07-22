Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Line Lumina 5 - Original - Poster image

Line Lumina 5

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Typewriter effect
Intro
Outro
10exports
rating
Bring your words to life with a clean typewriter text animation. This minimal, transparent motion title types your message on screen with a blinking cursor—perfect for intros, chapter cards, and outros. Easily customize font, size, line spacing, and colors to match your brand. Toggle the cursor for a classic terminal vibe or a sleek, modern look. Add your own soundtrack to set the tone. With simple, readable typography and a distraction‑free layout, your message stays front and center across any background.
ToresMotion profile image
ToresMotion
Edit
Pack (8)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion
Line Lumina 8
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 8 Original theme video
Line Lumina 7
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 7 Original theme video
Line Lumina 6
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 6 Original theme video
Line Lumina 5
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 5 Original theme video
Line Lumina 4
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 4 Original theme video
Line Lumina 3
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 3 Original theme video
Line Lumina 2
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 2 Original theme video
Line Lumina 1
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Line Lumina 1 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us