Line Lumina 5

Bring your words to life with a clean typewriter text animation. This minimal, transparent motion title types your message on screen with a blinking cursor—perfect for intros, chapter cards, and outros. Easily customize font, size, line spacing, and colors to match your brand. Toggle the cursor for a classic terminal vibe or a sleek, modern look. Add your own soundtrack to set the tone. With simple, readable typography and a distraction‑free layout, your message stays front and center across any background.