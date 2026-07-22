Line Lumina 2

Craft crisp, impactful titles with a modern typewriter effect. This transparent motion title overlays perfectly on any footage, featuring a blinking cursor and subtle sparkles for added polish. The centered composition and minimal design keep attention on your message, while flexible text, font, size, spacing, and color controls ensure on-brand results. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, quotes, tutorials, and social posts, it adapts to any soundtrack or pacing. Effortless to customize, this template delivers professional, readable typography that elevates your content without distraction.