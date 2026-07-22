Line Lumina 4

Craft a clean, modern search-bar motion title that types your message letter by letter. This transparent overlay features a minimal, flat UI design with neon glow accents and a smooth gradient fill. Perfect for intros, captions, and callouts, it draws attention without clutter. Personalize colors, toggle the cursor, and fine-tune typography to match your brand. Use it over any footage to add a crisp, tech-forward touch that works for tutorials, product demos, and social videos.