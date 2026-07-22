Line Lumina 3

Make your message unmistakable with a sleek typewriter motion title. This transparent overlay features clean, minimal typography, a realistic cursor, and a scanning highlight bar to emphasize key words. A bold pill-shaped accent slides in to balance the layout, giving your titles a crisp, modern, digital look. Fully customizable fonts, sizes, colors, and spacing let you match any brand or video style in seconds. Perfect for intros, chapter openers, product teases, and social content where clarity and impact matter. Drop it over any footage and deliver polished, professional titles—fast.