Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Line Lumina 8 - Original - Poster image

Line Lumina 8

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Typewriter effect
Digital banner
Dark
9exports
rating
Create crisp, modern openers with this minimal typewriter motion title. A clean title bar slides in and types your message letter by letter with a blinking cursor, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay. Easily customize fonts, sizes, colors and emphasis to highlight specific words. Adjust panel opacity and padding to match any brand. Perfect for intros, lower-on-screen chapter cards, and social clips where clarity and speed matter. If you want a sleek, readable, and professional type-on look, this template delivers a polished kinetic text overlay in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us