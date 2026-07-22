Line Lumina 8

Create crisp, modern openers with this minimal typewriter motion title. A clean title bar slides in and types your message letter by letter with a blinking cursor, all on a transparent background for effortless overlay. Easily customize fonts, sizes, colors and emphasis to highlight specific words. Adjust panel opacity and padding to match any brand. Perfect for intros, lower-on-screen chapter cards, and social clips where clarity and speed matter. If you want a sleek, readable, and professional type-on look, this template delivers a polished kinetic text overlay in seconds.