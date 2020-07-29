Photo Logo Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean, elegant logo reveal framed by polaroid-style photo prints. This minimal 3D motion design flips and stacks images before settling on a centered logo and a short text line. Ideal for intros, outros, slideshows, portfolios, and highlights. Subtle particles add atmosphere, while smooth flips and rotations keep the focus on your visuals. Easily customize photos, colors, font, logo, and text to match your brand. Deliver a refined, professional look in seconds with this versatile logo animation.