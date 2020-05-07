Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Simple Slideshow Logo - Original - Poster image

Simple Slideshow Logo

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 11 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Logo animation
Intro
Card stack
3.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your visuals with a clean, elegant slideshow that stacks photo panels into a polished logo reveal. This minimalist design focuses on your content, using smooth, staggered motion and subtle glints to add refinement. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, portfolios, and brand openers, it features a centered final logo with an optional tagline on a crisp white backdrop. Easily customize images, colors, and text to match your brand. Deliver a sleek, professional first impression in just a few clicks.
Goldenmotion profile image
Goldenmotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Goldenmotion
Photo Logo
By MotionParsec
Edit
2K
00:13
Photo Logo Original theme video
Multi Photo Opener
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:09
Multi Photo Opener Original theme video
Elegant Frames Reveal
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:13
Elegant Frames Reveal Original theme video
Photography
By d3luxxxe
Edit
00:12
Photography Original theme video
Fast Photos Opener
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:09
Fast Photos Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Display
By milinkovic
Edit
00:13
Dynamic Display Original theme video
Momentum Portrait Stack
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:06
Momentum Portrait Stack No Frame theme video
Simple Photo Fold Reveal - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
4K
00:06
Simple Photo Fold Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us