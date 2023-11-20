Title Transition 1
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
2Kexports
Deliver punchy, minimal title transitions that double as clean, readable motion titles. This transparent overlay combines a bold typographic layout with a dynamic diagonal wipe and smooth slide-ins, making it perfect for scene changes, openers, or mid-roll highlights. Tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and keep the energy high without clutter. The refined layout and decisive movement ensure your message lands fast and looks professional on any 16:9 project.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of ToresMotion