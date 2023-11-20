Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Title Transition 2 - Original - Poster image

Title Transition 2

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Digital banner
Slide-in
1.7Kexports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, minimalist motion title. This clean sliding band overlay delivers crisp typography, smooth animation, and a transparent background that sits perfectly over your footage. Customize headline and subtitle, adjust colors, and switch fonts to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube, promos, intros, chapter breaks, and dynamic scene accents. With a sleek flat-design aesthetic and energetic pacing, it’s a fast, readable way to add professional-looking titles to any video. Simple to set up and ready to elevate your content in seconds.
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ToresMotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us