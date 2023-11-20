Title Transition 6

Make your message impossible to miss with a clean, modern title transition. This minimal motion title doubles as a stinger to mask scene changes using a smooth sliding panel and angled typography. Customize colors, font, and text in seconds. The transparent overlay works anywhere—intros, promos, YouTube segments, or quick brand callouts. Designed for clarity, speed, and impact, it keeps your visuals polished and your pacing energetic. Drop it over a cut, reveal your headline, and keep the momentum flowing.