Title Transition 3
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
958exports
Create sharp, modern motion titles that double as a seamless transition. This minimal design features bold typography and a sliding panel wipe that starts and ends transparent, perfect for clean overlays, lower thirds, and scene bridges. Easily adjust text, font, and colors to match your brand and timing. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and presentations where clarity and pace matter. Deliver a professional look with smooth animation and strong hierarchy—fast to set up, great for any project.
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