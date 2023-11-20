Title Transition 9

This clean, minimal title transition delivers a smooth stinger overlay for professional edits. A sliding panel performs a full-screen wipe to hide your cut while a bold headline lands clearly on screen. It’s designed as a transparent overlay, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Tailor the flat design to your brand by adjusting colors, font, and text. Ideal for intros between scenes, chapter breaks, or short punchy callouts, it balances readability with modern aesthetics. Get a fast, polished result that elevates your content without clutter.