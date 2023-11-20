Title Transition 4

Elevate your edits with a clean, minimalist title transition that doubles as a stinger overlay. This design features bold, readable typography on a sleek sliding banner, perfect for chapter breaks, section intros, or scene changes. Enjoy smooth, professional motion and a transparent background for seamless placement over footage. Easily customize fonts, colors, and text to match your brand or project style. Ideal for YouTube creators, editors, and agencies seeking fast, modern titles that stay out of the way and keep viewers focused.