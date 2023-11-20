Title Transition 7
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
337exports
Create a fast, clean title transition that doubles as a sleek stinger overlay. This minimal design features bold typography on a sliding banner, smooth motion, and a transparent background for easy placement over footage. Perfect for intros, scene changes, and highlight callouts, it’s fully customizable—edit text, choose colors, and adjust timing to match your brand. Designed for readability and impact, it keeps your message clear while adding a dynamic, professional touch to any video project.
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